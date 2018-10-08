Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Out

MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the time table for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The secondary school (class 10) exam will begin on March 1, 2019 and the senior secondary (class 12) board exam will begin on February 21, 2019. For the last session, the exam had begun on February as well; SSC exams began in March. The exams are conducted in nine divisions - Pune, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, and Latur.

Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Time Table

Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam Time Table

17.51 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC exams in 4657 centers across the Maharashtra out of which 9,73,134 were boys and 7,78,219 were girls. According to a press released by the Maharashtra Board, a total of 14,85,132 appeared in the HSC exams, which was organised at 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state.

Last year, the Board had conducted the exam amidst stringent security measures.

As per reports last year entry-exit policy was adopted where students were not allowed inside the examination hall after 10.30 am, unlike the previous case, where they were given 30 minutes more time.

"The aim of these changes is to take up strict actions against any possible unfair means during the exams," Shakuntala Kale, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had said then.

