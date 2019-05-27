Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Soon @ Mahresult.nic.in; Details Here

HSE results 2019: Maharashtra HSC results will be released on mahresult.nic.in.

HSC result 2019 Maharashtra: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE, Pune, will be released the HSE result of Class 12 results tomorrow on the official website of the Board. According to a source close to the Board, the HSC result or Higher Secondary Certificate exam result will be published on May 28 at 1.00 pm. The Maharashtra Board HSC results will be released on the official website of the Board, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and also on mahresult.nic.in. Last year the HSC results were announced on May 30. The Board, however, has not announced or confirmed any date for SSC results or the Class 10 results. According to reports, the SSC results will be released in the month of June.

Maharashtra board conducted HSC or class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 20 and SSC or class 10 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019.

Apart from the official websites, Maharashtra HSC results will be released on third party website, like exaresults.net.

HSC result 2019: How to check Maharashtra 12th results

HSC result 2019: Maharashtra HSC results will be available on a page like this on mahresult.nic.in

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra HSE results:

Step One: Visit the official website of HSC results, mahresult.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the HSC results link given on the homepage

Step Three: On next page, enter the required details to access your Maharashtra HSC results

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: On next page, check your HSC results

The Board is expected to release the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate or SSC results in June. The candidates who are waiting for these results may also follow the steps given above to check their results.

Last year, the SSC or Class 10 exam result was released on June 8.

In 2018, 89.41 per cent students passed in SSC and 88.41 per cent students passed in HSC exam in Maharashtra.

