Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: 12 PM Or 1 PM? Timing Confusion Persists Ahead Of Declaration

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: More than 15 lakh students are awaiting the HSC (Class 12) Result 2026 as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education prepares to announce the results today, May 2. The board will begin its press conference at 11 am, and as per an official notice, the results are scheduled to be declared at 1 pm. However, the official website mentions 12 pm as the result time, leading to confusion among students.

The board has not issued any clarification regarding the difference in timings so far.

Once declared, students will be able to check and download their results from official websites including mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, and DigiLocker. The online marksheet will include subject-wise scores, and students can take a printout for provisional use. Results will be declared for all streams - science, commerce, arts, vocational streams.

Live Updates

The HSC examinations were conducted in February-March 2026 across multiple divisions, including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, and others.

Students are advised to keep checking official platforms and be ready from 11 am onwards, as result announcements are sometimes released earlier than the scheduled time.

Official Websites To Download Result

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.org

hscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Direct Link To Check Scorecard (Via Official Website)

Past Year Pass Percentages

2025: 91.88 per cent

2024: 93.37 per cent

2023: 91.25 per cent

2022: 94.22 per cent

2021: 99.63 per cent (Covid)

2020: 90.66 per cent

Colleges can view the consolidated Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results for 2026 on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, using their designated institutional login credentials.

The Maharashtra State Board conducted the HSC examinations from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the practical examinations took place earlier, from January 23 to February 9.