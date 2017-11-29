Maharashtra HSC Or Class 12 Board Exam Registration To Begin From December 2 Maharashtra Board HSC registration will begin from December 2, 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra HSC Registration To Begin From December 2 @ Mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in New Delhi: Maharashtra Board HSC registration will begin from December 2, 2017. The students who are appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 2018 exam will be given time till December 12 to register. According to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) the online application form for Class 12 or



The registration for the private candidates will be held in this period, said the notification.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam Registration To Begin From December 2



Maharashtra Board had released the time table for the board exam for both Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 on September on the official website of the board. The board exams for both HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) will be conducted in the months of February and March 2018. HSC exams will be conducted between February 21 and March 20, 2018.



The



The detailed schedule for both the Maharashtra board Class 10 and Class 12 exams are available on the board's website.



Click here for more



Maharashtra Board HSC registration will begin from December 2, 2017. The students who are appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 2018 exam will be given time till December 12 to register. According to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) the online application form for Class 12 or HSC 2018 exam will be available to download on the official website - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in - from December 02, 2017.The registration for the private candidates will be held in this period, said the notification.Maharashtra Board had released the time table for the board exam for both Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 on September on the official website of the board. The board exams for both HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) will be conducted in the months of February and March 2018. HSC exams will be conducted between February 21 and March 20, 2018.The Maharashtra Board SSC or Class 10 exams will be conducted between March 1 and March 24, 2018.The detailed schedule for both the Maharashtra board Class 10 and Class 12 exams are available on the board's website.Click here for more Education News