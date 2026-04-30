Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026: DigiLocker Hints Release Soon After Update on X

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the HSC Class 12 Result 2026 shortly. A recent update shared by DigiLocker on the social media platform X has indicated that the results will be made available soon, increasing anticipation among students. Although the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed, students are advised to stay alert and keep their login credentials ready. Once released, the digital marksheets will be accessible through DigiLocker as well as official board websites.

Official Update on Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

According to recent updates, DigiLocker has displayed a "coming soon" message regarding the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026. This indicates that the board is in the final stage of preparing the results. Reports suggest that the MSBSHSE has already initiated backend processes such as data verification and uploading.

Students will be able to check their results on multiple platforms, including the official website of the Maharashtra Board and DigiLocker. The availability of results on DigiLocker ensures easy and secure access to digital marksheets, which can be used for further admission and verification purposes.

Steps to Download Maharashtra HSC 2026 Result on DigiLocker

Students can follow the steps below to download their Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 through DigiLocker, once result is released:

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the mobile application.

Log in using your registered mobile number or credentials.

Navigate to the "Issued Documents" or search for "HSC Result 2026".

Select Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) from the list.

Enter required details such as roll number or seat number.

View and download the digital marksheet for future use.

Students are advised to regularly check official sources for the confirmed result announcement. The digital marksheet available on DigiLocker will serve as a valid document for academic purposes until the original certificate is issued.