Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Soon: DigiLocker Hints Release, Know How To Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 soon as indicated on DigiLocker The board has also activated the result login window on its official website. It suggests that students can expect the result in the next one or two days.

Students will be able to check their Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026 through official website or digilocker. This update has created excitement among lakhs of students waiting for their marks.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Likely Soon

According to the latest updates, the board is currently completing final data uploads and technical checks before declaring the results. DigiLocker is already showing the message "Maharashtra HSC Result Coming Soon", which strongly hints that the announcement is close. The official result date is expected to be confirmed through a press release by MSBSHSE shortly.

The Maharashtra HSC Board Exams 2026 were conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026. This year, around 14,17,969 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations across the state.

Where to Check HSC Result 2026?

Students can access their result through:

Official MSBSHSE website

DigiLocker mobile app or portal

How to Check Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

Visit DigiLocker website or app

Register or log in with your mobile number

Search for documents

Select Class 12 / HSC Result

Enter required details such as roll number or seat number

Download the digital marksheet

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on Official Website?

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE.

Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter Roll Number and Mother's First Name (or other required login details).

Click on the Submit button.

Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the marksheet PDF and take a printout for future use.

Students should keep their admit card ready before checking the result, as login details will be required. They should check official sources as result can be declared anytime now.