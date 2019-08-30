Maharashtra Government's Tribal Schools To Turn English Medium

The government has decided to rope in qualified teachers from reputed private schools.

The government-run ashram schools for tribal children in Maharashtra will be converted into English medium schools, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uikey said on Friday. The conversion of ashram shalas (schools) into English medium ones will be done in a phased manner to ensure better educational opportunities for tribal students residing in rural Maharashtra, he said.

"In the first phase, 50 government-run run ashram shalas will be converted into English medium schools and the admission will be given for Standard I.

"The admission will also be given to students from Standard VI during the academic session 2019-20," he added.

The government has decided to rope in qualified teachers from reputed private schools for the purpose, Mr Uikey said.

The Tribal Development Department runs 502 ashram shalas where tribal students get education in Marathi medium as per the curriculum prescribed by the Maharashtra State Education Board.

Ashram shalas having better infrastructure such as buildings, hostels, electricity, playgrounds, libraries, laboratories and computer centres, among others, will be considered for English switchover, the minister said.

Subjects like Maths and Science will be taught in both Marathi and English from Standard VI onwards in these schools, he said.

English medium teaching will allow tribal students from remote villages to pursue career in engineering, medical and other technical education streams, Mr Uikey said.

