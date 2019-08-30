Centre Selects IIT Delhi To Set Up Rs 125 Crore Science Facility

The SATHI facility to be set up in the Sonepat campus (Haryana) of IIT Delhi.

A high level Expert Committee constituted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has selected IIT Delhi for setting up a shared, professionally managed, Science and Technology infrastructure facility, which can readily be accessible to academia, start-ups, manufacturing units, industries and R&D labs.

To be known as ‘Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute' (SATHI), this Centre has been provided to IIT Delhi in recognition of the performance of the institute in the area of research and development, managerial/ administrative capability, infrastructure availability etc., said a statement from IIT Delhi.

To set up SATHI, DST will provide Rs 125 Crore, mostly non-recurring grants, to IIT Delhi in next three financial years starting from 2019-2020.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, thanked the Department of Science and Technology for showing faith in the capabilities of the institute.

“IIT Delhi is honored to shoulder this responsibility for the benefit of the nation. The facilities being created as part of this activity will be made available to the researchers on a round the clock basis with minimum downtime,” Prof Rao said.

The aim behind setting up the facility is to provide professionally managed services with efficiency, accessibility and transparency of highest order under one roof to service the demands of industry, start-ups and academia.

The SATHI facility, to be set up in the Sonepat campus (Haryana) of IIT Delhi, will be equipped with major analytical instrument and advanced manufacturing tools, which are usually not available at institutes/ organizations.

