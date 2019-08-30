IIT Roorkee, Microsoft collaborate to augment learning on quantum computing

Microsoft Garage India has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee to conduct lectures on quantum computing for a full semester. IIT's B.Tech. and M.Tech. students can choose the course as a pool elective, said a statement from the IT Major. The course, which has been structured by IIT Roorkee and Microsoft, will provide the students, access to Q# Programming Language practical examples, Microsoft Quantum Development Kit and Microsoft Quantum Faculty.

Microsoft's quantum computing program which has been running for more than 15 years, helps students understand the technology, develop practical applications, and build the quantum workforce of the future, said the statement.

Microsoft experts will provide engineers at IIT Roorkee a unique approach to learn quantum computing with real-world experiments and access to tools, the statement added.

“With Microsoft's experience in the field of quantum computing, we aim to make the technology more accessible and enhance the learning journey of engineering students. The partnership will create a new learning experience for students and help them build impactful solutions,” said Reena Dayal, Director, Microsoft Garage India.

“I look forward for this collaboration between Microsoft Garage and IIT Roorkee, as it is a great opportunity for our institute and students to grow and learn through this quantum computing program. We believe that together we will be able to deliver and achieve our respective goals,” said Prof Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Microsoft Garage India has been closely working with academia to provide students access to new technologies and encouraging them to innovate aggressively, learn through practice, and build creatively, said the statement.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.