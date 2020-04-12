Learning Should Not Stop: AICTE Launches Free E-Learning Portal

Learning should not stop during lockdown: AICTE s free e-learning portal available @ free.aicte-india.org

As the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India is causing extreme distress among students and setback to academic activity, All India Council for Technical Education or AICTE has launched a portal called ELIS in order to foster digital learning and support the student community across the country. The Enhancement in Learning with Improvement In Skills (ELIS) portal is available at free.aicte-india.org.

According to a statement released by the Council, many companies have now come forward and offered their e-learning contents free of cost to learners.

The portal was formally launched by Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE along with Prof. M.P Poonia, Vice chairman AICTE and Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE on Sunday.

The development team was led by Buddha Chandrashekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, NEAT and NEAT cell team members Dr. Elangovan , Debanshu Srivastava and Baljeet Singh.

ELIS portal has been created to provide all students with contents that not only enhances learning for regular subjects but also aims to build up valuable skill sets as required in the actual work environment, the statement said.

The e-learning contents on the portal have been sourced from 18 leading Ed-tech companies with 26 different courses.

"Under normal circumstances these are selectively available at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. However, all participating companies have offered to enrol students in the present lockdown period without any cost till 15 May 2020. All companies have also gracefully agreed to keep the course free. In effect, there shall be no charges whatsoever to be paid by learners who enrol now till the course is completed," the statement said.

Prof Sahasrabudhe expressed his deep gratitude to all the companies for rising to the occasion and offering the contents free of cost for benefit of the student community.

He expressed his satisfaction that the nation as a whole has come together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

