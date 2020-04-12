Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: How Does It Affect Education Sector

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: How will it affect the education sector

Three states, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Bengal, have announced an extension of the lockdown in the last few days with an extension of closure of all educational institutes. Odisha had already announced an extension of the lockdown. What does this mean for the board exams and the new academic season which should have started in April.

Education institutes have been ordered to stay shut till June 10 in West Bengal, till June 17 in Odisha. Punjab has preponed summer vacations in schools which began on April 11 and continue till May 10.

Most of the state boards were in the middle of conducting board examinations and had to postpone exam for a few papers.

Keeping the prevailing situation in mind, most education boards including CBSE has decided to promote students to the next class/grade without exam or on the basis of examinations which have already been created.

However, the same cannot be applied to board classes (class 10 and 12). CBSE has decided not to conduct board exam for the remaining papers for class 10 students. The board will, however, hold class 10 examinations for students who missed their examinations in North-East Delhi due to violence in the area.

As for class 12 examinations, CBSE has decided to conduct examination only for the remaining main subjects. Students can find the list of subjects for which CBSE will conduct exams after the lockdown is over here. CBSE will make announcement of exam dates on a short notice.

Rajasthan Board has released formula to calculate marks for class 9 and class 11 students based on their performance in the assessments held throughout the year and will be promoted based on that. Students in class 1 to 8 in Rajasthan will be promoted directly.

Similar decisions have been taken by other state boards.

A decision on the board exams is, however, not in the cards anytime soon. The board exams, if held, will be held after the lockdown is lifted and conditions are safe to conduct examinations. The result will also be announced on short notice.

This clearly affects college admissions. Several entrance examinations for undergraduate programmes have been postponed. Universities have suspended college admission process. With the possibility of lockdown being extended nation-wide, the academic sessions at colleges will also be delayed this year.

