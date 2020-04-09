Schools, Colleges In Odisha To Remain Closed Till June 17

Odisha: School, Colleges In Odisha To Remain Closed Till June 17

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed over 150 lives in the country, the Odisha state government has announced an extension of the lockdown that is currently in its 16th day. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. With this order, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also ordered all the schools and colleges in the state to remain closed till June 17.

As per the orders of the CM the state will be in lockdown till April 30.

"Odisha cabinet decides for extension and also recommends to union government to do the same," the state government said in a statement.

"Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. Life will not be the same ever. All of us must understand this and face it boldly together. With our sacrifice and with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, this too shall pass," the CM said in the statement.

He has also requested the centre not to start train and air services till April 30.

The Odisha government is the first state to extend the lockdown. On March 22 when the PM had announced Janata Curfew for a day, the Odisha state government had announced a week-long lockdown.

