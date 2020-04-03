PM Modi's Video Message After Announcement On 21-Day Lockdown: Highlights

PM addresed the nation for first time today following the announcement on lockdown on March 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the people through a video message. This is PM Modi's first message following the announcement of the 21-day lockdown on March 24. Many believe his message could be related to the COVID-19 infection that has contracted over 2,000 people and killed 53 in the country so far.

PM Modi has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

In his first address, he called for a one-day Janata Curfew and in the second address on March 24, he announced a national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, PM held a meeting with Chief Ministers and asked for a common plan to ensure staggered movement of people after the national lockdown ends. "It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends," PM Modi emphasised, urging states to come up with suggestions.

India has 1,965 coronavirus cases, including 50 deaths.

Here are the highlights on what PM Modi said in his address to the nation: