Coronavirus Lockdown In Telangana To Be Extended Till April 30: KCR

Coronavirus Lockdown Telangana becomes fourth state to extend lockdown

Telangana has extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said Saturday evening, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video call with 13 chief ministers to debate extending a nationwide clampdown to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At the end of the four-hour meeting PM Modi indicated the lockdown will be extended by two weeks, although an official announcement has to be made.

Telangana becomes the fourth state, after Maharashtra earlier today and Punjab and Odisha this week, to extend the lockdown imposed by the centre.

There are over 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana and nine people have died from the virus. Across India over 7,500 cases have been reported and 242 people have died.