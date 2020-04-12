Bengal Extends Lockdown; Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 10

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced the extension of the lockdown till April 30 and closure of all educational institutes till June 10 as the state registered six new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 122.
Apart from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab have announced the extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crisis, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, is scheduled to end on April 14.
The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14 after Modi interacted with chief ministers and told them that focus should be now on health as well as prosperity of the nation.
During a press conference, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the state government will impose a 14-day 'total lockdown' in 10 hotspots from where several COVID-19 cases have been reported.
Though the chief secretary did not name the areas, he said local markets and all roads in those areas will be completely shut down, and no one will be allowed to enter or step out of their homes.
The report of complete lockdown in some parts of the state led to panic buying as people in large numbers queued outside shops to stock up essential commodities in Dum Dum, Nagerbazar, Bhawanipore and Alipore.
The state government is also planning to conduct rapid tests in the hotspots. During the interaction with the prime minister, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded financial aid for the state and Rs 10 lakh crores relief package for the states.
"The prime minister, during the video-conference, said the lockdown will be extended till April 30. We have already said that we will support whatever decision the Centre takes in this regard. The PM also said the next two weeks are going to be very crucial and critical," she told reporters.
The Centre should also bring in a special package for the unorganised and MSME sectors, Ms. Banerjee said. On the Union Home Ministry's communication to the state's DGP and chief secretary, objecting to what it called was a "gradual dilution" of the lockdown in West Bengal, Ms. Banerjee retorted the country is not fighting any "communal virus" but a disease.
"We are not fighting against any communal virus; we are fighting against a disease a disease that spreads through human contact. Wherever we find any problem, we take steps to ensure that the lockdown is there. But that doesn't mean that shops would remain closed. We would take steps whenever it is needed. We are keeping a watch," she said.
The chief minister said she has urged the central government to ensure a strict vigil in border areas so that no one is able to sneak in during the lockdown period. Ms. Banerjee said that she has informed the prime minister that a few Union ministers and a section of people are spreading "canards and fake news" about COVID-19 situation in the state.
Her comments came in the backdrop of allegations by Union ministers and BJP leaders that the state government was trying to hide COVID-19 figures, especially the number of deaths. Asked about the steps taken in the COVID-19 hotspots in West Bengal, she said there are "no hotspots" but "micro-planning areas" where proper measures are being taken.
"We have identified some sensitive spots while drawing a map, which was prepared by our COVID-19 task force. We will see to it that the lockdown is totally imposed in those areas. It does not mean that we will shut down grocery shops, doctors' chambers or nobody will be allowed to go to market. But gatherings won't be allowed," Ms. Banerjee said.
The chief minister, however, refused to divulge details of the "micro-planning areas". On Tuesday, she had said that her government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and it was taking measures to break the chain of transmission.
The chief minister said the state government has decided to grant relaxation to some sectors, but everybody has to adhere to the norms and regulations laid down by the health department.
"We are thinking of allowing bakeries to function. In tea gardens, we had earlier allowed 15 per cent Workforce. But the owners are keen on 25 per cent workforce, which we are considering," she said.
Markets and shops selling essential services in West Bengal will now remain open from 10 am to 6 pm in order to avoid crowding, she said. Ms. Banerjee said the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) should not be applicable only for contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. If CSR does not apply to the CM relief fund and other state funds, it is an attack on federal structure, she said.
Rapid antibody testing will begin in West Bengal in 4-5 days and the state government has asked for 50,000 such kits from the Centre, she said.
The state secretariat 'Nabanna' would remain closed for the next two days for sanitization. The opposition Congress and CPI (M) supported CM's decision to extend the lockdown but said the state government should take proper steps to ensure relief materials reach people. Senior leaders of the BJP met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and urged him to ensure that the state government provides "accurate data" on coronavirus cases.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*919
1761 187
1426 150
208 20
127 17
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*531
1069 166
1025 161
25
19 5
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*283
969 58
915 56
44
10 2
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*501
700 147
676 147
21
3
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Dewas2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*348
532 89
496 86
0
36 3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*153
504
452
43
9
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra51
Meerut33
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Saharanpur16
Shamli14
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Baghpat4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Jaunpur3
Muzaffarnagar2
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Moradabad1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*139
452 19
402 5
45 13
5 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*271
432 124
366 108
44 13
22 3
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Anantapur5
Prakasam4
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*250
381
364
11
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*72
364
239
123
2
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*42
214
171
37
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu5
Kupwara5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*100
207
197
6
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal17
Nuh12
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*67
177
145
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*65
151 19
135 19
5
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata34
Howrah14
Medinipur East8
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*47
134 8
110 5
19 3
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*47
63 3
62 3
0
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*10
50 2
47 2
2
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*29
32 4
25 4
6
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29
28
0
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*1
19 1
12 1
7
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*11
18
9
9
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*17
17
16
0
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10 10
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5 4
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*6
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
Click here for more more Education News