Rajasthan Allows 'One Time' Relaxation For Promotion To Next Class

Rajasthan government has released evaluation scheme for promoting class 9,11 students

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the assessment scheme which will be used to declare class 9 and class 11 results in the state. The Board is providing one time relaxation for promotion of students to next grade in light of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

For class 9 and class 11 students, promotion to next class will be decided on the basis of their performance in three unit tests, half-yearly examination, co-curricular activities, and all-round performance of the student during the academic year.

The board has decided to allot 50% weightage to marks in half-yearly exam, 20% weightage to three unit tests, and 30% weightage to co-curricular activities and class performance. The total marks will be calculated out of 100.

For example, if a student has scored 30 out of 70 in half-yearly examination, 15 out of 30 in the three tests, and 25 marks in the co-curricular activities and class performance, then there total will be calculated as follows:

Mark in half-yearly exam - (30*50)/70 = 21.4= 22

Marks in tests - (15*20)/30 = 10, and

Marks in co-curricular activities - 25

These three scores would be added and a final score (57) will be reached out of 100. The board will calculate a student's marks in every subject following the same formula.

Students in class 9/11 will be promoted to class 10/12 based on this assessment method. Schools would issue result certificate to students after the lockdown period is over.

Students who are promoted to the next grade will be able to access study material through the Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE). Students would be taught online and will be assigned assessment work through digital platforms.

Class 1 to 8 students will be promoted to the next class directly. The board is preparing the format for pass certificates for class 5 and 8 and for all other classes. Procedure required promoting and admitting students to the next class will be done through online mode. The board is preparing e-content for all classes. Teaching process will continue in the online mode and teachers and officers will remain available accordingly.

World 17,01,871 Cases 12,21,429 Active 3,77,565 Recovered 1,02,877 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 17,01,871 and 1,02,877 have died; 12,21,429 are active cases and 3,77,565 have recovered as on April 11, 2020 at 3:20 pm.

India 7,447 1035 Cases 6,565 856 Active 643 139 Recovered 239 40 Deaths In India, there are 7,447 confirmed cases including 239 deaths. The number of active cases is 6,565 and 643 have recovered as on April 11, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 496 Pune 130 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 21 Nagpur 16 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Palghar 7 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Jalgaon 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 732 1574 210 1276 134 188 63 110 13 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 151 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Ranipet 27 Tiruppur 27 Theni 24 Madurai 24 Karur 22 Chengalpattu 19 Villupuram 16 Thoothukudi 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Salem 11 Thanjavur 11 Virudhunagar 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Tirupattur 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Perambalur 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 225 911 77 859 54 44 23 8 Delhi District Cases South 172 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 60 New Delhi 55 South West 21 West 18 South East 18 East 14 North East 9 North West 5 Details Awaited* 365 903 5 865 5 25 13 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Kota 4 Jaisalmer 3 Alwar 3 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Sikar 1 Banswara 1 Udaipur 1 Details Awaited* 354 553 90 529 90 21 3 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 168 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 122 473 423 43 8 7 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 253 435 176 402 159 0 33 17 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 46 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 19 Saharanpur 15 Varanasi 7 Kanpur Nagar 7 Bareilly 6 Shamli 6 Maharajganj 6 Basti 5 Ghazipur 5 Baghpat 4 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Pratapgarh 3 Hapur 3 Jaunpur 3 Bulandshahr 3 Azamgarh 3 Mathura 2 Mirzapur 2 Muzaffarnagar 2 Pilibhit 2 Rae Bareli 2 Banda 2 Hardoi 1 Moradabad 1 Budaun 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Auraiya 1 Details Awaited* 148 431 395 32 4 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 72 364 7 239 123 27 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 42 Spsr Nellore 23 Krishna 12 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 9 West Godavari 7 Chittoor 6 Prakasam 4 Anantapur 3 East Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 234 363 350 7 6 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 147 308 67 258 60 31 5 19 2 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Badgam 9 Jammu 5 Kupwara 5 Udhampur 4 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 100 207 23 197 23 6 4 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 35 207 10 170 9 31 1 6 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 33 Faridabad 19 Palwal 14 Nuh 10 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Fatehabad 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 79 177 8 145 8 29 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 46 132 116 5 11 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 34 Howrah 14 Medinipur East 8 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 29 116 95 16 5 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Darbhanga 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 44 60 59 0 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 31 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 8 48 4 45 4 2 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 30 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Dhubri 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 29 28 0 1 1 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 25 28 21 6 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 11 18 8 9 8 9 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 2 15 5 10 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 14 14 1 13 1 0 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 11 0 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 6 1 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News