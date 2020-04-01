Rajasthan Government, Bright Tutee Launch Free Digital Learning App For School Students

Rajasthan Government joined hands with e-learning platform Bright Tutee to engage students in digital learning as the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 has led to the closure of all schools.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has lauded the initiative by Bright Tutee that seeks to ensure that the ongoing lockdown does not have a detrimental impact on the studies of students in the state, said a statement from the e-learning platform.

The Board has also recommended all institutional and pedagogical bodies to avail Bright Tutee's free-of-cost tailored and signature learning app for its matchless comprehensive and student friendly content.

"While this has caused a disruption in the academic life of millions of students across the country, Bright Tutee, India's leading e-learning platform, has announced the free dissemination of its online digital learning content for students of classes 9 and 10th till July 31, 2020," the statement said.

The free subscription of the app would include comprehensive Learning, topic-wise Videos, Assessment, and Question Bank for Mathematics and Science. The entire learning digital content is available in three languages, namely Hindi, English, Hindi-English (bi-lingual).

Students can access the content either from the website or can download the android app Bright Tutee from Google play store. They can register using their board, class, medium and subject details.

