Rajasthan Board Exams Put On Hold Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus: Classes 10, 12, 5 and 8 board exams by RBSE have been put on hold till further orders.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister for Education, Rajasthan, said in a statement that the Class 10, 12, 5 and 8 board exams conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE have been put on hold till further orders. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier directed officials concerned to postpone examinations in all schools and colleges till further orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The chief minister also directed shutdown of all government and semi-government departments, autonomous institutions and state corporations till March 31 in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

However, the agency also reported that, departments related to essential services will continue to work, he said.

This year 11,79,830 candidates have registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam in the state. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held till April 3.

The Class 10 board exams, which began on March 12 are being held for a total of 8,65,895 candidates. The RBSE Class 10 exams were earlier scheduled till March 24.

Before this, the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board has also postponed the state board examinations scheduled till March 31.

CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, yesterday, in an unprecedented but not surprising move, cancelled all board exams which were scheduled between March 19 and March 31. The board examinations have been cancelled for both classes 10 and 12. Not only board exams, but the Ministry of Human Resource Development asked all schools, universities, and other institutes to cancel all scheduled exams and entrance exams till March 31.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has also cancelled the board examinations for class 12 and class 10 students scheduled between March 19 and March 31. The revised dates for conduct of remaining papers will be announced by the Council later.

Following the directive from the government, National Testing Agency (NTA) which had scheduled JEE Main exams in April, has also postponed the engineering entrance exam. The JEE Main exams were scheduled on April 5, 7, 9, and 11. The new dates for the exam will now be announced on March 31.