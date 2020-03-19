Coronavirus: MP Board Exams, Paper Evaluation Postponed

MPBSE Board examinations scheduled till March 31 have been postponed.

Keeping the emerging coronavirus outbreak in view, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has postponed all the examinations scheduled in the state till March 31. The MPBSE board has also suspended the paper evaluation process scheduled to begin from March 22. The Board said the new dates for both the examinations and evaluation process will be announced later.

The Board said the decision has been taken keeping in view of the coronavirus outbreak and its health effects on the students and teachers.

The final examinations that started from March 2 have been postponed midway from tomorrow, MPBSE chairperson Saleena Singh said.

MP Board papers which began on March 2 was scheduled to conclude on March 31; Class 10 exams were to be held till March 27 and class 12 exams till March 31.

This year, according to reports, over 19 lakh students had registered for the MPBSE board examinations.

The examinations were being held in the morning session, from 9 am to 12 pm.

CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, yesterday, in an unprecedented but not surprising move, cancelled all board exams which were scheduled between March 19 and March 31. The board examinations have been cancelled for both classes 10 and 12. Not only board exams, but the Ministry of Human Resource Development asked all schools, universities, and other institutes to cancel all scheduled exams and entrance exams till March 31.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has also cancelled the board examinations for class 12 and class 10 students scheduled between March 19 and March 31. The revised dates for conduct of remaining papers will be announced by the Council later.

Following the directive from the government, National Testing Agency (NTA) which had scheduled JEE Main exams in April, has also postponed the engineering entrance exam. The JEE Main exams were scheduled on April 5, 7, 9, and 11. The new dates for the exam will now be announced on March 31.

