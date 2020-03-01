Board Exams 2020 Start Tomorrow For Over 19 Lakh Students In Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Exams 2020 will start tomorrow and over 19 lakh students will sit for the exams

Board exams will begin tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh. The exams for Higher secondary or class 12 students will begin tomorrow and for High School or class 10 students will begin on March 3, 2020. This year, according to reports, over 19 lakh students will be appearing for the board examinations. The examinations will be held in the morning session, from 9 am to 12 pm.

The examination for class 12 will begin with Special language Hindi. The exam for general and vocational stream students will be held on the same day and in the same shift. The first exam for High School or class 10 students will be held for Sanskrit.

Madhya Pradesh To Hold Class 5, 8 Exams In March

Students must reach their allotted exam centres by 8:30 am. No student will be allowed to enter the exam centres after 8:45 am. At the beginning of the exam, students will be given answer sheets 10 minutes (from 8:50 am) before the exam, and question paper will be distributed 5 minutes (from 8:55 am) before the exam.

The examination for differently-abled students will be held in the afternoon session, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The question paper will carry 100 marks but for regular students 80% weightage will be given to marks scored out of 100, and for private students would be scored out of total 100 marks.

The result for MP Board exams are likely to be announced in May. In 2019, MP Board results were released on May 15 for both classes 10 and 12.

