Madhya Pradesh To Hold Class 5, 8 Exams In March

MP Board has released exam dates for class 5 and class 8 board exams

Madhya Pradesh State Education Department has released the exam schedule for class 5 and class 8 students. The examinations will be held in March in the afternoon session for both the classes.

The examination for class 5 students will begin at 1:30 pm and conclude at 4:00 pm. The exam for class 8 students will also begin at 1:30 pm but conclude at 4:30 pm.

The examinations for both the classes will begin on March 4. The exam for class 5 will conclude on March 26 and for class 12 will conclude on March 27, 2020.

The written examination for class 5 students will conclude on March 20. The written exams will start with First language (Hindi/ English/ Urdu/ Marathi) paper on March 4 and conclude with Environmental Studies paper on March 20. Oral exam for mathematics/ Music and Environmental Studies will be held on March 24 and the oral exam for First Language, General Hindi, and Second Language will be held on March 26.

The written exam for class 8 students will commence on March 4 with exam for First language (Special Hindi/ English/ Urdu/ Marathi). The written exam for class 8 students will conclude on March 24 with exam for Second Language (General Hindi/ Others). The oral exam for class 8 students will be held on March 26 for Mathematics/ Music, Science, and Social Science, and on March 27 for First language, General Hindi, Second and Third Language.

