Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018 Soon @ Dhsekerala.gov.in, Keralaresults.nic.in

The Plus Two SAY results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018:Kerala DHSEwill declare the Plus Two SAY results tomorrow on the official websites of the board. The Plus Two SAY results can be accessed from www.dhsekerala.gov.in and www.keralaresults.nic.in in the afternoon tomorrow. According to a statement from Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), the results will be made available at 2 pm afternoon. The Kerala DHSE Plus Two or Higher Secondary or Class 12 Save A Year (SAY) exams was held in June month. Kerala DHSE Plus Two results 2018 were released on May 10.

The students who are searching for Kerala Plus Two SAY results may check details here:

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018: When To Check

The Kerala Plus Two SAY results will be released on July 10, 2018 at 2 am.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say Results 2018: How To Check

The students who are searching for the class 12/Plus two HSC, VHSE SAY results 2018 may follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1 : Go to any of the official website of the Kerala education results, www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the results link given there

Step 3 : Enter your official examination registration details

Step 4 : See your results after submitting it

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2018: Websites

The Kerala class 12 results will be available on the following official websites:

www.dhsekerala.gov.in and www.keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala education department had declared the SSLC results on May and the DHSE Plus One results were declared on May 28.

