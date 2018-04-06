Karnataka CET 2018 Hall Ticket Released Karnataka CET 2018 hall tickets have been released. Those who have registered for the examination can now download the admit card/ hall tickets from the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

New Delhi: Karnataka CET 2018 hall tickets have been released. Those who have registered for the examination can now download the admit card/ hall tickets from the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2018, as it is otherwise referred to as, will be held on 18 and 19 April 2018. Candidates can download the KCET 2018 hall ticket using their application number and date of birth (as per the class 10 certificate). On the exam day, candidates shall have to carry the hall ticket and one valid Photo Identity Card like Passport / Aadhaar Card / PAN Card / College Identity Card / 2 nd PU / 12th Std Examination Admission Ticket / Bus Pass.



KCET 2018 On 18-19 April: Exam Day Rules Candidates should not carry any modern electronic equipment, gadgets, pagers, mobile phones, bluetooth, markers, white fluid, calculator, wireless sets, bits of paper, books / note etc. into the examination hall.

Wrist watch is not allowed to the exam hall.

Blue or black ink ball point pens should be used to mark the answers.

'The Questions and Answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada Language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada Versions, the English version will be taken as final,' reads the official notification released by KEA.

