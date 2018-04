Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is expected to announce the Karnataka PUC result 2018 today. The result will be available for download on the official results website for Karnataka government exams. In March, the education minister for Karnataka had said that the result for PUC examinations will be announced in April because of the upcoming elections.Students waiting for the exam result should watch this space for current updates on the Karnataka PUC result. April 30, 8.30 am: Karnataka PUC result 2018 is likely to be released today.Click here for more Education News