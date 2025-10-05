Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Download Directly Here

Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result 2025: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech and M.Arch programs. Candidates who applied for round 1 counselling can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website of the authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates have been allotted four options and must choose one of the seats within the specified time or else their seat allotment will be cancelled.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: How To Download Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result?

Visit the official website of the authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "PGCET 2025".

A new page will open, enter your CET number and captcha code.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Select your preferred choice and download the result for future reference.

Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important Dates

Candidates allotted seats must exercise their choices from October 4 to October 7, 2025.

Payment of fees by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates and downloading of confirmation slip by Choice 1 candidates to be done between October 6 and 8, 2025.

Candidates satisfied with their result must report to their allotted college for admission on October 9, 2025, before 5:30 PM.

Karnataka PGCET (Post Graduate Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam, consisting of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission into various post graduate programs like MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech and M.Arch at government and private colleges in Karnataka.