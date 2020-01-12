Over 30 Lakh Appear For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test For Class 6

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has concluded the admission test for class 6

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Samiti concluded the admission test for 2020-21 academic session yesterday, i.e. on January 11, 2020. The examination was held at 8252 exam centres situated in 561 districts. Admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) is done at Class VI through Selection Test every year.

JNV admission test is one of the biggest examinations conducted for the selection of students, predominantly from rural areas. The applicant to seat ratio for the session 2020-21 is 63:1.

This year 30,46,506 students registered for the JNV Selection Test for 48,000 seats. Among the students who registered, 46.19 per cent were girls, 19.05 per cent were from SC category, 29.23 per cent were from ST category, and 83.91 per cent belonged to rural areas.

For the same test, last year 30,10,710 candidates had registered out of which 45.2 per cent were girls, 18.13 per cent belonged to SC category, 27.42 per cent belonged to ST category and 81.26 per cent were rural candidates.

As per the admission policy of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at least 75 per cent of the seats in a district are filled by candidates selected from rural areas at Block level and remaining seats are filled from open merit of the district.

Reservation of seats in favour of children belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is provided in proportion to their population in the district concerned provided that in no district, such reservation will be less than the national average (15 per cent for SC and 7.5 per cent for ST) but subject to maximum of 50 per cent for both the categories (SC and ST) taken together.

Minimum 33 per cent of the total seats are filled by girls. There is a provision for reservation for divyang children (i.e. Orthopedically Handicapped, Hearing Impaired and Visually Handicapped) as per GOI norms. At present around 40 per cent students are girls. In case of SC and ST, it is presently around 44 per cent of total student strength. Last year around 93 per cent of admitted students were from rural areas.

