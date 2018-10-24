Admission At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas; Apply Before November 30

JNV Admission 2018: Apply Before November 30; Direct Link

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) has invited application for admission to class 9 against vacant seats. Online applications can be submitted till November 30. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will conduct All India level Admission test to fill the vacant seats in class 9. 'Selection Test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on Saturday, the 2nd February 2019 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other center allotted by NVS,' reads the official notification. At present there are 630 JNVs, out of 661 sanctioned ones, in the country.

Click here to apply for JNV Lateral Admission To Class 9

Students who are studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2018-19 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the JNV is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible to apply.

Government-Run JNVs, KVs Perform Better Than Private Schools IN CBSE Board 10th Exam

The selection test will comprise of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi totaling to 100 marks. Difficulty level of the test paper will be of Class VIII.

More Navodaya Vidyalaya Students Qualify JEE Main This Year

JNVST 2019

On the other hand, for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2019 online registration portal is open till November 30, 2018. The test will be held on April 6, 2019. JNVST is the entrance exam for admission to class VI in JNVs. Last year, 28 lakh had appeared for the JNVST.

Click here to apply for JNVST Class 6 Admission

'While education in the schools is free including board & lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs. 600/- per month is collected from the students of Classes IX to XII only towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. Students belonging to SC/ST categories, Girl students and the students whose family income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted. Rs.1500/- per student per month is collected from all students whose parents are Govt. Employees,' as per the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti norms.

Also Read

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers, Marking Scheme Available, Check Here

2 Month Preparation Strategy For Pre-Board Exams

Click here for more Education News