28 Lakh Appear For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test Close to 28 lakh students appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 admission entrance test. The exam was conducted at 7000 centres.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT JNV Entrance Test: 28 Lakh Appear For Class 6 Admission; Class 9 Test In May New Delhi: Close to 28 lakh students appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 admission entrance test. The exam was conducted at 7000 centres nationwide. The exam which was supposed to be held in February was later rescheduled to April 21. 'This is the first time exams for all summer bound and winter bound schools were conducted on a single day, instead of the earlier practise of exams on three different dates of the year,' said CBSE. This year



For five districts in the country, where the exam was postponed due to administrative reasons fresh dates will be announced. The exam will be held in last week of May 2018 for Bihar (Katihar district), Jharkhand (Dhanbad district), West Bengal (South Dinajpur), Uttar Pradesh (Jaunpur) and Punjab (Tarn Taran).



Last year, 22.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Seeing an upsurge in the number of applicants Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar had said, 'this reflects the growing quest for #QualityEducation in rural India'. Navodaya students have made new records this year in entrance exams like JEE main, NEET, etc. In



Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Class 9 Entrance Test In May 2018

Navodaya Vidyalayas are co-educational, residential schools, fully financed by Government of India and run by an autonomous organization, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, under the Human Resource Development Ministry. Though admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas conducted from Class 6 level, in order to optimally utilize infrastructure facilities available, vacant seats at Class 9 level are filled through an



Click here for more



Close to 28 lakh students appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 admission entrance test. The exam was conducted at 7000 centres nationwide. The exam which was supposed to be held in February was later rescheduled to April 21. 'This is the first time exams for all summer bound and winter bound schools were conducted on a single day, instead of the earlier practise of exams on three different dates of the year,' said CBSE. This year Navodaya Vidyalayas introduced one page application form and online registration which made the application process easier and simpler.For five districts in the country, where the exam was postponed due to administrative reasons fresh dates will be announced. The exam will be held in last week of May 2018 for Bihar (Katihar district), Jharkhand (Dhanbad district), West Bengal (South Dinajpur), Uttar Pradesh (Jaunpur) and Punjab (Tarn Taran).Last year, 22.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Seeing an upsurge in the number of applicants Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar had said, 'this reflects the growing quest for #QualityEducation in rural India'. Navodaya students have made new records this year in entrance exams like JEE main, NEET, etc. In NEET 2017 , out of 14183 students who had appeared for the exam, 11875 qualified it. With an overall success rate of above 80%, 'Navodaya Vidyalayas have become a brand for quality education,' said a statement from HRD Ministry.Navodaya Vidyalayas are co-educational, residential schools, fully financed by Government of India and run by an autonomous organization, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, under the Human Resource Development Ministry. Though admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas conducted from Class 6 level, in order to optimally utilize infrastructure facilities available, vacant seats at Class 9 level are filled through an All India level Admission Test . The examination will be held on Saturday May 19, 2018. Duration will of two and half hours (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM). However, in respect of candidates with special needs (Divyang), additional time of 30 minutes will be provided, subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter