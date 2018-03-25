Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Class 9 Admission Process Begins; Check Details Here In order to optimally utilize infrastructure facilities available Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools, vacant seats at Class 9 level are filled through an All India level Admission Test.

Share EMAIL PRINT Selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, the May 19, 2018



While education in the schools is free including board & lodging, uniforms and textbooks, a nominal fee of Rs. 600/- per month is collected from the students of Classes 9 to 12 only.



In respect of ward of Government employees, a fee of Rs.1500/- per month has to be paid.



However, students belonging to SC/ST categories, Girls & Boys from families whose income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted from payment of fee.



The last date to apply for the admission test is April 5, 2018.



How to Apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test



Selection Test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, the May 19, 2018 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other center allotted by NVS.



Interested candidates mat got to the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and and apply there. Here is the official website: http://nvshq.org



Result of the Selection Test will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published in the website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by post.



Navodaya Students Record 83.72 Per Cent Success Rate In NEET 2017



Online applications may be submitted from March 1, 2018 (00:00 Hrs.).



Eligibility



Only those candidates who are studying/have studied Class 8 during the Academic Session 2017-18 in one of the Government/Government recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.



Candidate appearing for the admission test must qualify/ pass Class 8 in the academic session 2017-18 from a Government/Government recognized school in the district where he/she is seeking admission.



A candidate seeking admission must be born between 01.05.2002 and 30.04.2006 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.



Examination



The examination will be held on Saturday May 19, 2018.



Duration will of two and half hours (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM). However, in respect of candidates with special needs (Divyang), additional time of 30 minutes will be provided, subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority.



Centre for examination will be the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned/ any other center allotted by NVS. If there is any change, the same will be indicated in the admit card.



Medium of Language for Examination will be English/Hindi and students will have to answer in OMR sheet.



Click here for more



Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 admission process for academic year 2018 has started. Government of India started Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas all over the country except the state of Tamil Nadu in accordance with the National Policy of Education (1986). Navodaya Vidyalayas are co-educational, residential schools, fully financed by Government of India and run by an autonomous organization, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, under the Human Resource Development Ministry. Though admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas conducted from Class 6 level, in order to optimally utilize infrastructure facilities available, vacant seats at Class 9 level are filled through an All India level Admission Test.While education in the schools is free including board & lodging, uniforms and textbooks, a nominal fee of Rs. 600/- per month is collected from the students of Classes 9 to 12 only.In respect of ward of Government employees, a fee of Rs.1500/- per month has to be paid.However, students belonging to SC/ST categories, Girls & Boys from families whose income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted from payment of fee.The last date to apply for the admission test is April 5, 2018.Selection Test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, the May 19, 2018 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other center allotted by NVS.Interested candidates mat got to the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and and apply there. Here is the official website: http://nvshq.orgResult of the Selection Test will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published in the website of JNVs concerned. Selected candidates will also be intimated by post.Online applications may be submitted from March 1, 2018 (00:00 Hrs.).Only those candidates who are studying/have studied Class 8 during the Academic Session 2017-18 in one of the Government/Government recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.Candidate appearing for the admission test must qualify/ pass Class 8 in the academic session 2017-18 from a Government/Government recognized school in the district where he/she is seeking admission.A candidate seeking admission must be born between 01.05.2002 and 30.04.2006 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.The examination will be held on Saturday May 19, 2018.Duration will of two and half hours (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM). However, in respect of candidates with special needs (Divyang), additional time of 30 minutes will be provided, subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority.Centre for examination will be the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned/ any other center allotted by NVS. If there is any change, the same will be indicated in the admit card. Medium of Language for Examination will be English/Hindi and students will have to answer in OMR sheet.Click here for more Education News