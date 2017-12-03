Over 27 Lakh Students Enrol For Admission To Navodaya Vidyalayas

Navodaya Vidyalaya students have been making impressive performance in various competitive exams

Nearly 5 lakh more students have registered for admission to #NavodayaVidyalayas this year due to introduction of simplified one-page application form & online registration system.#transformingeducation (1/4) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 3, 2017

As many as 27 lakh aspirants have registered for #NavodayaVidyalayas admission test for VIth standard to be conducted on Feb 10, 2018 for AY2018-19 as compared to 22.5 lakh last year. This reflects the growing quest for #QualityEducation in rural India.(2/4) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 3, 2017

#NavodayaVidyalayas have around 45000 seats in 623 schools spread over 601 districts across States. #NavodayaVidyalayas provide free #QualityEducation with Boarding & Lodging for students from rural India. (3/4) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 3, 2017

#NavodayaVidyalayas students have been making impressive performance in various competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, etc. #NavodayaVidyalayas have also produced alumnis in almost all fields, including Civil Servants, Engineers, Doctors, CAs, Entrepreneurs, etc (4/4) - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 3, 2017