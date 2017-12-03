Over 27 Lakh Students Enrol For Admission To Navodaya Vidyalayas

Nearly 5 lakh more students have registered for admission to #NavodayaVidyalayas this year due to introduction of simplified one-page application form & online registration system.#transformingeducation (1/4)- Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 3, 2017
"As many as 27 lakh aspirants have registered for #NavodayaVidyalayas admission test for 6th standard to be conducted on Feb 10, 2018 for AY2018-19 as compared to 22.5 lakh last year. This reflects the growing quest for #QualityEducation in rural India," he tweeted.
Mr. Javadekar posted on Twitter, "Nearly 5 lakh more students have registered for admission to #NavodayaVidyalayas this year due to introduction of simplified one-page application form & online registration system."
Navodaya schools have 4,5000 seats in 623 schools spread over 601 districts, he tweeted, adding that the vidyalayas provide free quality education with boarding and lodging for students from rural India.
"#NavodayaVidyalayas students have been making impressive performance in various competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, etc. #NavodayaVidyalayas have also produced alumnis in almost all fields, including civil servants, engineers, doctors, CAs, entrepreneurs, etc," Mr. Javadekar said in his tweet.
