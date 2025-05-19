Uttarakhand: 17 Arrested For Using Bluetooth Devices In Navodaya Vidyalaya Exam

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) , May 19 : The Dehradun Police has arrested 17 candidates for allegedly using electronic Bluetooth devices to cheat during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti/Lab Attendant competitive examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The arrests were made at two examination centers following a tip-off about unfair means being employed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, stated that the accused were found hiding Bluetooth devices in their shoes and other personal belongings. A total of 17 such electronic gadgets were recovered.

Three FIRs have been registered at Kotwali Patel Nagar and Dalanwala police stations. The police are conducting detailed interrogations to uncover the network behind supplying these devices to the candidates.

The SSP revealed that the police had received confidential information about the cheating racket before taking action. The arrested individuals are being questioned by the local police and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

The accused have been booked under Sections 3, 4, 10, and 11 of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These new stringent laws, modelled after Uttarakhand's anti-cheating legislation, impose harsh penalties on those involved in examination malpractices.

Further investigations are underway to identify others involved in facilitating the cheating operation.