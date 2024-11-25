Navodaya Admission: Lateral Entry Test Registration For Classes 9, 11 Closes on November 26

Navodaya School Admission 2025-26: The registration window for the lateral entry test for Class 9 and 11 admissions at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) for the 2025-26 academic year will close tomorrow, November 26, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website. An online correction window will remain open on November 27 and 28, 2024.

The lateral entry selection exam aims to fill vacant seats and is scheduled for February 8, 2025.

JNV Selection Test

The JNV selection test is a non-verbal and class-neutral exam required for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS). It is designed and administered by CBSE.

Navodaya School Admission 2025-26: Steps To Apply

Visit the Navodaya School's official website, navodaya.gov.in

Click on the registration link for Class 9 or 11 admission.

Enter the required credentials.

Complete the form and submit it.

Upload necessary documents:

Passport-sized photograph of the student

Signature of the parent

Signature of the student

Navodaya School Admission 2025-26: Test Pattern

The test will last 2 hours 30 minutes.

An extra 50 minutes will be provided for differently-abled students.

Students can appear for the exam only once.

The Class 9 exam will be objective/descriptive, with a total of 100 marks.

Admission to Class 11 is based on merit from Class 10 exams.

According to the official notification, the results of the selection process will be available on the NVS application portal and will also be posted on the JNV website. Selected candidates will be notified by speed post or registered post.

Reservation Details

Seats are reserved in each district based on the SC and ST population ratio. One-third of the seats are reserved for female students, and 3% of the seats are reserved for differently-abled children.