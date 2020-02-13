JMI Student Selected For European Parliament Fellowship Programme

Rahul Kapoor is a PhD student of Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women's Studies, JMI.

Rahul Kapoor, a PhD student of Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women's Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been selected to participate in the prestigious European Parliament Sakharov Fellowship Programme. The two week long fully sponsored fellowship programme by the European Parliament includes training in the European Parliament in Brussels and a place on the Venice School of Human Rights organised by the European Inter-University Centre for Human Rights and Democratisation.

The programme at the Venice School of Human Rights includes a series of lectures, workshops and seminars on gender equality, human rights defenders and rights of the child.

The faculty of the programme includes prominent academicians, representatives of leading human rights NGOs, members of the European Parliament and Sakharov Prize Laureates.

"Jamia Millia Islamia offers a conducive academic and learning environment where I can focus on my research as well as engage constructively with various social and human rights issues in the society and this helped me to get selected for the prestigious Sakharov fellowship programme," says Rahul Kapoor.

"I am happy that I will be studying about the various human rights instruments and policies of the European Union and will also get a chance to interact with members of the European Parliament and learn from their vast experiences in the field of gender rights, child rights and human rights", he added.

Rahul Kapoor has also pursued his M.Phil research from the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women's Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia under the supervision of Dr Firdous Azmat Siddiqui.

Click here for more Education News

