JKBOSE 11th Class Result Released @ Jkbose.ac.in; Check Now

JKBOSE 11th Class result 2018 published on jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 11th Class result: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has released the JKBOSE 11th Class result for the Kashmir division on the official website of the Board. The JKBOSE 11th Class result can be accessed from the website, jkbose.ac.in. The Kashmir division Part 1 Higher Secondary or Class 11 results were released on February 13, Wednesday. The JKBOSE declared the results and grade cards for secondary school exam or the class 12th (part two) exam for Kargil Division on January 31. Before this, the JKBOSE had released various Class 10 and Class 12 results for divisions like Kargil, Kashmir and Jammu separately in last month.

JKBOSE 11th Class result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE Class 11 result:

Step One : Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on your respective Class 12 results link

Step Three : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : Check your JKBOSE Class 11 result from the next page

