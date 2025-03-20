JIPMAT 2025: Correction Window Opens For Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for making any changes in the online application forms for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025. Candidates who wish to make any changes in the online application forms can do so by March 21, 2025. The correction window opened on March 19.



All the registered candidates who wish to make changes in the application forms can do so by paying an additional fee through Credit/Debit card/Net Banking or UPI. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates, they are informed to do the correction carefully.



Candidates will not be allowed to make changes to the following fields:

Mobile number

E-Mail address

Address (Permanent and present)

Alternate mobile number

Changes that will be allowed in the application form:

Candidate name

Father's name

Mother's name

Candidates will be allowed to change/add all the fields:

Class 10 or equivalent qualification details

Class 12 or equivalent qualification detail

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD/PwBD

Photograph-Image uplocad

Signature-Image upload

Examination city selection

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 will be held on April 26, 2025. The announcement of the city of examinations will be made on the official website later.

The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes and will be held from 3pm to 5:30 pm.



JIPMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted for admission to five year integrated programme in management at Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and Indian Institute of Management - Jammu.