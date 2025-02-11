JIPMAT 2025: Applications Invited For Joint Integrated Programme In Management

National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) - 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA for detailed information. The exam will be held on April 26, 2025.

Registrations for the exam began on February 11, 2025 and will conclude on March 10, 2025. The deadline for the successful transaction of examination fee is March 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to pay the fee by 11:50 pm on March 11, 2025.

The payment will be made through Credit card, Debit card/ Net banking and UPI. Candidates from the General category/OBC and NCL will be required to pay Rs 2,000. Those belonging to the SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender will be required to pay Rs 1.000. Candidates applying from outside the country will be required to pay Rs 10,000. Correction in the particulars of application form can be done online from March 13-15, 2025. The announcement of the city of examinations will be made on the official website later.

The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes and will be held from 3pm to 5:30 pm.

JIPMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted for admission to five year integrated programme in management at Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and Indian Institute of Management - Jammu.