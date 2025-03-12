JIPMAT 2025: Registrations Extended For Joint Integrated Programme In Management Admission Test

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can fill the application form for the exam by March 17, 2025. Registrations for the exam can be done by 11:50 pm on the last day. NTA has extended the dates for registration in response to the multiple requests received from candidates to extend the deadline.



The previous deadline for extension of date was March 10. The exam will be held on April 26, 2025. The deadline for the successful transaction of examination fee is March 18, 2025. Candidates will be able to pay the fee by 11:50 pm on March 18, 2025.



The payment will be made through Credit card, Debit card/ Net banking and UPI. Candidates from the General category/OBC and NCL will be required to pay Rs 2,000. Those belonging to the SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender will be required to pay Rs 1.000. Candidates applying from outside the country will be required to pay Rs 10,000. Correction in the particulars of application form can be done online from March 19-21, 2025. The announcement of the city of examinations will be made on the official website later.



The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes and will be held from 3pm to 5:30 pm.

JIPMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted for admission to five year integrated programme in management at Indian Institute of Management - Bodh Gaya and Indian Institute of Management - Jammu.