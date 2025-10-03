JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: Know When Application Window Will Open, How To Apply

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026, which will be conducted in two sessions, Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026.

According to the official notice, the application form for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 will be available on the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in October 2025.

Aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated before applying for JEE (Main) 2026 to avoid discrepancies, grievances, or rejection at a later stage:

Aadhaar Card: Must be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father's name.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities): Should be valid, updated, and renewed as required.

Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL): Must be valid and updated.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in, for updates, instructions, and notices regarding JEE (Main) 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Candidates who qualify JEE (Main) Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper 2: For admission to BArch and BPlanning programmes across the country.

JEE (Main) 2026 is expected to be conducted in two shifts daily, the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: Steps To Apply