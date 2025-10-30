JEE Main 2026: January Registration To Start Soon, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 registration is expected to be started soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once started, students can register for the January examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by clicking on the "New Registration 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" board. Here are the complete details students need to know about the JEE 2026 Main Registration.

The session 1 of JEE Main will be held between January 21 and January 30, 2026, while the session 2, scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and April 10, 2026 will have its registration start in the month of January, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 January Registration Start Date

The official JEE Main 2026 notice mentioned registrations for November exam starting in October and as the month nears its end, students can expect the registrations to start in the first week of November, 2025.

JEE Main Counselling

Students aiming to get admission through the JEE Main 2026 scores need to go through the JoSAA counselling process which includes Online registration, filling and locking of institute of choice, Mock seat allocation for reference, Final seat allocation, Seat acceptance and document verification.

Participating Institutions

Institutions participating in JoSAA counselling include:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

GFTIs and other institutes

How To Apply For The JEE Main 2026 Exam?