JEE Main 2026: Exam Dates Announced, Check Application Form, Other Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 in two sessions: one in January 2026 and the other in April 2026. The first session (January) will take place between January 21 and January 30, 2026, and students can begin their registration in October 2025. The second session (April 2026) is scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and April 10, 2026, with the application process starting in the last week of January 2026. Candidates can submit their applications for the JEE Mains exam via the "Candidate Activity" section on the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA had earlier recommended that students maintain their various documents to ensure a seamless application process. The required documents consist of the Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities), and a valid Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL).

Frequently Asked Questions Answered By NTA For JEE Main Exams

Q1) Are candidates required to send/submit any document(s), including the Confirmation Page, to NTA through Post/Fax/By Hand?

Candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s), including the Confirmation Page, to NTA through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/Email/By Hand.

Q2) Are candidates required to select five or six subjects for the 12th standard?

Candidates are required to select only five subjects. The mandatory subjects for JEE (Main) 2025 are Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

In January 2025, the board had revised the number of attempts allowed for the JEE Main examination from three to two and students can apply for the second session if they could not apply for the first one.

How To Apply For The JEE Main 2026 Exam?

Visit the official website of the agency - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "New Registration" under the "Candidate Activty" board.

Enter the required login credentials.

You will be successfully registered for the examination.

JEE Main Exam Details

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Candidates who qualify JEE (Main) Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper 2: For admission to BArch and BPlanning programmes across the country.

JEE Mains is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programs in India. It is also the first step for students who wish to appear for JEE Advanced, which is for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).