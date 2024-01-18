JEE Main 2024: City Intimation Slip For Paper I Released, Check Steps To Download

JEE Main 2024: The city slip contains the names of the cities where the exam centers will be located.

The advance city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2024 Paper I has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who applied for the examination can download the city slip from the official website by using the application number and date of birth. The Paper 1 examination for BE/BTech will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31, January, and February 01. The city slip contains the names of the cities where the exam centers will be located.



The session 1 exam is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1.

The official notice reads, "Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31 January, and 01 February 2024, for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) has now been hosted on the official website."



JEE Mains Exam 2024: Steps To Download Advance City Slip

Go to the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in

On the home page, select JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip link

Candidates need to enter the login details after a new page opens

Submit the details, and the advance city intimation slip will appear

Review the slip and download the page

Take a printout and keep a copy for future need

Examination Schedule:

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at different times across states/Union Territories. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

JEE Main 2024: Admission Eligibility

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

JEE Main 2024: Examination Structure:

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.

JEE Main 2024: Examination Papers:

Paper 1: BE/BTech

Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Type of Questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

Paper 2A: BArch

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part III: Drawing Test



Type of questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude

Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode for Drawing Test on an A4 size Drawing sheet.



Paper 2B: B Planning

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part-III: Planning-Based Questions

Type of questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type - MCQs for planning-based questions