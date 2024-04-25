JEE Main 2024 Results Declared, 56 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2024 Results: The examinations were conducted in computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of the January and April sessions on Wednesday night. A total of 56 examinees aced the engineering entrance exam with a perfect score of 100, with the majority hailing from Telangana.



The JEE Main 2024 exams were conducted in two sessions - the first session took place on January 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 01, while the second session on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9. The examinations were conducted in computer-based Test (CBT) mode.

A total of 10,67,95 students took the second session of Paper 1 (BE/BTech) examinations.

Of those who achieved a perfect score, 15 are from Telangana, with seven each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and six from Delhi.

Thirty-nine candidates were barred from future attempts for three years due to engaging in malpractice during the examination, the NTA stated.

The examinations were held in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The second session of the JEE (Main) 2024 took place across 571 examination centres spanning 319 cities, with 22 centres located overseas. The first session was held in approximately 544 centres across 291 cities, including 21 centres outside the country.

The required JEE (Main) percentile for qualification to the JEE (Advanced) has reached its highest point in five years across all categories. This year, the minimum cutoff for the general category stands at 93.2, showing an increase from 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022.

According to the policy, the NTA doesn't disclose raw scores but instead provides percentiles. The percentile score, which is a normalised score for the exam, is used in compiling merit lists rather than the candidate's raw marks.