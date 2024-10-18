JEE Main 2025: NTA To Discontinue Optional Questions In Joint Entrance Exam Main

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will discontinue the optional selection of questions in the JEE Main exam that was introduced during the Covid period. In the upcoming JEE Main exam, Section B in the paper will include only five questions instead of 10 and students will be required to attempt all the five questions without any question.

The official notification by NTA explained that during the onset of the Covid - 19 pandemic, NTA had implemented an option in Section B of each subject in the JEE (Main) exam allowing candidates to attempt any five questions out of a total of 10 questions since JEE (Main) 2021. This modification was introduced as a temporary measure to accommodate the challenges posed during the pandemic and has been in practice till the year 2024 for JEE (Main) examination.

Since the declaration of UN World Health Organization (WHO) on the Covid - 19 as an end of public health emergency on May 5, 2023, it has been decided to discontinue the optional selection of questions. The examination structure would return to its original format, where Section B will contain only five questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all five questions, without any options for selection in JEE (Main) 2025 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2 B (B Planning).

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) to the NTA from 2019 onwards. For the conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2025, the registration process for the online application form will be starting soon.