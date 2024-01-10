JEE Mains 2024: These Unfair Practices Will Cancel Student's Exam, Debar Them For 3 Years

The JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. Ahead of the exam, the National Testing Agency has listed certain practices that can lead to the cancellation of the JEE Mains for students who would be undertaking 'unfair practices'. As per the information shared on the official website, the following activities will allow a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other students and hence are termed as unfair practice.

Any candidate who is in possession of an item or article which has been prohibited in the exam hall will be treated as unfair.

Using someone else to write an examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying, breaching examination rules or any direction issued by NTA in connection with the JEE (Main) 2024 exam, assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly or attempting to do so will be considered as unfair practice.

Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff during exam time at the centre, threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates, using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination, manipulation and fabrication of online documents such as admit card, rank letter, self declaration will be illegal and treated as unfair practice.

Forceful entry into or exit from examination hall, use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the examination centre, affixing or uploading of wrong/morphed photographs/signatures on the application form/admit card/proforma possessing bits of paper is strictly prohibited and will be considered illegal.

Candidates who are found practicing unfair means will be booked under the Unfair Means Case (UFM). The candidate may be debarred for three years in the future and will also be liable for criminal action. The result of JEE (Main) 2024 of the candidates who indulge in unfair means practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.