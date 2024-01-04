JEE Mains In Less Than A month, Check Marking Scheme And Other Details

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. The exam is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE (Main) 2024 will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The city for the examination will be announced by the second week of January 2024 and the admit cards will be available for downloading on the NTA website three days before the actual date of the examination. The results for the exam will be announced on February 12, 2024.

Important articles to carry in exam

The National Testing Agency has listed the following articles which can only be carried along while appearing for the exam-

-Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website.

-A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

-Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

-Personal transparent water bottle.

-Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

Two sessions will help candidates

The JEE (Main) 2024 is being conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. The two sessions will benefit the candidates as it will give the candidates two opportunities to improve their scores in the examination in case they are not able to give their best in the first attempt.

The first attempt will give the students a first-hand experience of taking an examination. They will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year.

A candidate is not required to appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) 2024 NTA scores will be considered for preparation of the Merit List/ Ranking.

Marking scheme

Candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer will be awarded with four marks.

Any incorrect option will be marked with minus one mark (-1).

Any unanswered question will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then full marks will be awarded to all candidates who have appeared irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

There will be negative marking for Section B. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer will be awarded with four marks (+4). Any incorrect answer will be given minus one mark (-1)

An unanswered/marked for review question will not get any mark (0).

If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.