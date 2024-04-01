JEE Main Session 2 Admit Cards Released For Paper 1, Check Details

The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main - 2024 Session 2. The cards have been released for candidates who will be appearing in the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 that is scheduled for April 4, 5 and 6. Students appearing in the exam are required to download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.

After downloading applicants are required to carefully go through the instructions mentioned in the admit card as well as in the information bulletin. Students must ensure that the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading.

NTA is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024 Session 2 at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 22 centres outside India. The Paper 1 BE/BTech will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (B Planning) and Paper 2A and 2B (B Arch and B Planning) will be held on April 12, 2024. The exam will be conducted in one shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The exam comprises of two sessions, with the first held in January and the second scheduled from April 4 to April 12. The better of the two scores will be considered for merit for candidates taking exams in both sessions.

In the January session of JEE Main 2024, a notable 23 students attained a perfect 100 percentile score. Telangana recorded the highest number of 100 percentile holders with seven, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan with three each. Delhi and Haryana each boasted two 100 percentile holders, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka each had one student achieving a perfect score.