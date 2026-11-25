JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 registration window with late fee tomorrow. According to the officially released calendar, the application portal with late fee will close on November 26, 2026, at 11:50 pm. The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Candidates can open the Session 1 application link on the JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and complete registration.

In a social media post on X, the testing agency stated that "over 13,96,007 candidates have successfully completed their fee payment, with 15,73,018 registration forms submitted so far."

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The exam-conducting body closed the regular application window on Sunday, November 22, 2026. Applicants must note that a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable for the JEE Main 2027 registration now. Interested candidates must fill out the application form, pay the examination fee, and download the confirmation page before this final deadline.

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The application correction window will run from November 27 to 29, as per the official announcement.