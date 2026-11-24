IIT Madras: Punya Salila Srivastava, IAS, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, inaugurated new healthcare infrastructure at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The project included an Autism lab, an e-ambulance service, and a dedicated sleep research facility.

In a press release shared with NDTV, IIT Madras stated that these initiatives are part of the institute's broader institutional wellness programme, which aims to improve access to healthcare services for students, faculty, staff and other members of the campus community, while creating opportunities for interdisciplinary research and indigenous healthcare technology development.

To Address Sleep Deprivation Among Students

As per the official document, the newly-established sleep study facility at the institute's Campus Health Centre addresses concerns around sleep deprivation among students and other campus members.

IIT Madras noted that the concern was identified through the institute's existing mental health support services, established with the assistance of Kauvery Hospitals, Chennai. "These services provide access to counsellors, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists," the institute said. "A 24×7 counselling facility, operated by Myndwell, Chennai, is also available to students," it added.

The institute noted that the sleep study facility will enable individuals to access specialised assessment, consultation, and treatment through experts associated with Kauvery Hospitals.

Research On Sleep Patterns, Disorders

Beyond healthcare delivery, the facility will support research into sleep patterns and different categories of sleep disorders, subject to Institutional Ethics Committee approval and informed consent, the institute said.

The Department of Medical Science and Technology at IIT Madras will also explore the development of indigenous, affordable sensors and technologies for sleep monitoring and analysis, with potential applications in healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Autism Lab Initiatives

According to the institute, the Autism lab initiative is part of the proposed activities of the Centre for Indian Medical Knowledge (CIMK) at IIT Madras, which seeks to bring traditional Indian medical practices into the ambit of scientific research and validation.

As part of this effort, IIT Madras plans to collaborate with the Paediatric Neurology team at AIIMS Jodhpur to study and scientifically evaluate Integrated Varmam Therapy for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the engineering college noted.

Adding further it said: "AIIMS Jodhpur has shared its clinical experience of administering this integrated therapy to more than 800 children. The proposed collaboration will facilitate the exchange of clinical expertise and research findings to develop evidence-based best practices."

Pressure-Sensing Gloves, E-Ambulance, Molecular Research

According to IIT Madras, a key technological component of this initiative will be the development of indigenous pressure-sensing gloves by the institute's researchers. These devices will measure contact pressure and provide real-time feedback to practitioners, helping ensure adherence to prescribed treatment parameters.

The centre also plans to undertake genetic, molecular and epigenetic research to investigate possible mechanisms underlying the therapy and correlate molecular findings with observed clinical outcomes, following the necessary ethical approvals.

The institute has also introduced an e-ambulance service to improve access to medical assistance within the campus. The electric ambulance will facilitate quicker response to medical assistance calls and provide convenient transportation for patients, particularly elderly members and those requiring immediate assistance, the official document said.