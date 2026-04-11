JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Answer Key To Be Out Today; How To Check, Raise Objections

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key today. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access it on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once it is released. Following the release, candidates will be allowed to challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

After the objection window closes, a panel of subject experts will review the challenges. If found valid, candidates will be awarded marks accordingly. In some cases, questions may also be dropped, which will be reflected in the final answer key.

The results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) are likely to be declared by April 20, as per the official notice. The results will be prepared by considering candidates' best performance across both sessions of JEE (Main) 2026, in line with the established policy.

The testing agency released the question papers for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 on April 10, enabling candidates to review their responses and assess their performance.

JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2: Exam Details

The JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 examinations were conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 in computer-based test (CBT) mode across approximately 566 centres in 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), about 11.06 lakh candidates registered in India and 4,229 abroad. The attendance was approximately 93 per cent, with Aadhaar authentication at around 97 per cent. For Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning), around 54,953 candidates registered in India and 270 abroad. The attendance stood at about 73 per cent, with Aadhaar authentication at nearly 97 per cent.