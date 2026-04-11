JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Today, Check Result Release Date Here

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 Answer key today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026 exam was conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2026, for around 11.23 lakh candidates at 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad.

JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key And Result Dates

The NTA has announced a timeline for the declaration of results and the publication of answer keys. The exam conducting body will issue the provisional answer key for the JEE Main Session 2 exam on April 11. The JEE Main Session 2 result for Paper 1 is expected on April 20, the NTA said. BE and BTech candidates will be able to check their Session 2 scorecards and final rankings with the announcement of the result.

JEE Main Answer Key Challenge Window

Candidates can download the response sheet and answer key PDF to verify their responses and calculate their raw scores. Along with the release of the answer key, the NTA will open the answer key challenge window. Candidates will be able to challenge the provisional answer key with a fee of Rs 200 per question within the stipulated time.

It is important to note that the final result will be based on the normalised score. The best score from the two sessions will be considered for the final result declaration and final ranking.

🚀 The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins!

📝 April 9: Release of question papers.

🔑 April 11 (tentative): Provisional Answer Key & Challenges open (₹200/question).

🏆 April 20 (tentative): Paper 1 Results & Final Rankings.

The best of your two sessions will be… pic.twitter.com/6Fc03lDQYv — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered domestically and 4,229 internationally, with an attendance of about 93 per cent.